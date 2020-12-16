Here is Jen O’Malley Dillon’s full quote, in context
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Twitter fined over bug that caused protected tweets to become public, in landmark data privacy case - December 16, 2020
- Capitol Report: ‘Infrastructure week’ won’t be punchline in Biden administration, Buttigieg pledges - December 16, 2020
- Key Words: Biden’s campaign manager called Mitch McConnell ‘terrible’ and Republicans something even worse — before saying bipartisanship is possible - December 16, 2020