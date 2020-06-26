Key Words: Bill Gates: Poor U.S. response is making pandemic picture ‘more bleak than I would have expected’

Appearing CNN, Bill Gates said the U.S. is “not even close” to doing everything it can to battle the pandemic, and said the global response is worse off because of a lack of leadership from the U.S.
