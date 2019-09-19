Key Words: Billionaire investor on Elizabeth Warren as president: Market might not even open

“The Democratic Party seems to be leaning towards the left on policies, which is very harmful for the economy. I don’t like the shift to the left,” he explained, adding we could see a 25% plunge in the market if Warren gets elected.
