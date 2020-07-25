Key Words: Billionaire Mark Cuban says stock-market tech rally ‘very similar’ to tech bubble: ‘My 19 year-old niece is asking me what stocks’ she should buy

Outspoken billionaire Mark Cuban says that the stock market’s recent technology-driven run-up from coronavirus lows has many of the hallmarks of the bubble that rocked markets in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

