Outspoken billionaire Mark Cuban says that the stock market’s recent technology-driven run-up from coronavirus lows has many of the hallmarks of the bubble that rocked markets in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
- Key Words: Billionaire Mark Cuban says stock-market tech rally ‘very similar’ to tech bubble: ‘My 19 year-old niece is asking me what stocks’ she should buy - July 25, 2020
