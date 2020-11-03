Key Words: Billionaire Mark Cuban says that, for small business owners, there’s one clear choice for president

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks talked on Instagram about why Joe Biden, whom he endorsed earlier this year, is the right candidate for small business owners.
