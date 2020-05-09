Key Words: Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones: ‘My bet is it will be bitcoin’ as the best inflation hedge

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones made a prescient call on bullion in 2019, now he’s saying that bitcoin futures, the controversial digital currency, reminds him of gold in the 1970s, and may be the best hedge against inflation.
