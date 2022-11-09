In a newly published internal memo from Binance, CEO Changpeng Zhao says talks of a deal with FTX came in short notice.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Binance CEO in internal memo: ‘I had very little knowledge of the internal state of things at FTX’ - November 9, 2022
- : Hasbro CFO to retire - November 9, 2022
- Earnings Results: ‘Housing companies are in the jungle now’ — Redfin sees housing downturn through at least next year - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post