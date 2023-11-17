“Lower inflation is a headwind to our reported [comparable-club sales] but it helps our members, who have coped with higher prices for the better part of the last two years,” said BJ’s CEO Bob Eddy
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Remember Tammy Faye Messner? She’s now Broadway-bound in an Elton John musical. - November 17, 2023
- : Palantir’s stock rises toward highest close in almost two years - November 17, 2023
- Key Words: BJ’s CEO: Lower prices are good for you, but bad for our sales - November 17, 2023