Key Words: Black Lives Matter? ‘Buildings Matter, Too’ — Editor resigns over headline

Stan Wischnowski resigned after backlash from staff at the Philadelphia Inquirer over a headline from a story that said “there could be a gaping hole in the heart of Philadelphia” amid protests over the killing of George Floyd.
