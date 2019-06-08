Key Words: Blink and you’ll miss your preferred candidate during the crowded Democratic primary debates, says one participant

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado predicts — with a laugh — that he’ll get about five seconds of face time on the debate stage.
