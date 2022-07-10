“People are upset. They’re going to exercise their First Amendment rights. As long as that’s peaceful, that’s protected,” Buttigieg said on “Fox News Sunday.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Buttigieg defends Kavanaugh protesters’ right to demonstrate during his dinner - July 10, 2022
- : Twitter, Elon Musk hire legal heavyweights for upcoming court battle: report - July 10, 2022
- : The sum also rises: Hemingway enthusiasts and other tourists in Spain encounter an inflation ratesignificantly higher than the U.S.’s - July 9, 2022