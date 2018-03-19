Key Words: Cambridge Analytica caught on hidden camera pitching dirty tricks

Top executives at Cambridge Analytica, the political data company used by the Trump campaign in 2016, were secretly filmed suggesting entrapping politicians with bribes and sex workers in video broadcast on the U.K.’s Channel 4 News on Monday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Tronc chairman Michael Ferro resigns amid sexual harassment allegations - March 19, 2018
- The Ratings Game: More than 70% of Tesla’s biggest fans didn’t buy a Model 3 when offered, analyst finds - March 19, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Austin police hunt ‘serial bomber’ after fourth explosion - March 19, 2018