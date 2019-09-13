Barack Obama won’t be on the ballot in 2020 but he was a star of the Democratic debate on Thursday night. He was so much so that Julian Castro, who’s polling in single digits, used the former president to attack Joe Biden on stage in Houston.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Castro uses Obama to attack Biden: I’m fulfilling his legacy ‘and you’re not’ - September 12, 2019
- The Margin: If you have questionable taste and a lot of money, this hot dog couch is for you - September 12, 2019
- Market Extra: A fear of rate surprises and market-moving Trump tweets has companies racing to issue cheap debt - September 12, 2019