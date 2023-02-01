Cathie Wood, the founder and chief executive officer of Ark Investment Management, said the inflation is unwinding after surging to a 40-year high over the past year, and a significant meltdown in the bond market in 2022 means the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its tightening cycle.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Financial Crime: Florida blimp company owner sentenced to 5 1/2 years for stealing $8 million in COVID aid - February 1, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices fall as EIA reports a sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies - February 1, 2023
- : Credit-card balances surge — as inflation and interest rates create ‘hardships’ for cash-strapped Americans, TransUnion says - February 1, 2023