China has been taking a lot of heat on the global stage these days, particularly in the U.S., where unfavorability toward the country is at its highest level since Gallup and the Pew Research Center began recording such data way back in the 1970s. But the Middle Kingdom can count at least one high-profile fan from the other side of the planet.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘China rocks!’ — the U.S., not so much, according to Elon Musk - August 2, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can keep you in the loop because your portfolio doesn’t take a vacation - August 2, 2020
- ‘Wrong!’ Trump and Fauci clash over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, shutdown of U.S. economy — and hydroxychloroquine - August 2, 2020