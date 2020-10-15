“I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president ,” the former New Jersey governor says.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Chris Christie: ‘I was wrong’ not to wear face mask at White House - October 15, 2020
- : Twitter shares dip slightly amid massive outage - October 15, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: NBC responds to internal tumult over Trump town hall’s scheduling opposite Biden on ABC: ‘We hope voters will watch both discussions’ - October 15, 2020