Christine Lagarde, former head of the International Monetary Fund, says President Donald Trump is responsible for many of the risks facing the global economy, and warns that the rise of nationalism is not the answer to economic fears.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Christine Lagarde says Trump is hurting global economic stability - October 20, 2019
- Key Words: Romney says he’s open to removing Trump from office, if the evidence is there - October 20, 2019
- NewsWatch: How big a year-end stock-market rally to expect this time - October 20, 2019