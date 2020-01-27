Key Words: Coronavirus and Mideast tensions aren’t the stock market’s biggest problems this week, strategist warns

Longtime stock-market bull and National Securities strategist Art Hogan shared his bearish stance in a CNBC interview ahead of what looks to be a busy week of trading. He says the S&P 500 could see a pullback of as much as 5%.
