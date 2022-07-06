Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive at FTX, said he and his company still have “a few” billion to backstop embattled digital asset companies.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Treasury yields climb by most in two to three weeks, curve reinverts after Fed’s June minutes - July 6, 2022
- Economic Preview: Hiring in U.S. likely fell to 18-month low in June —250,000 new jobs forecast - July 6, 2022
- Key Words: Crypto exchange FTX still has ‘a few’ billion dollars to backstop industry, says Sam Bankman-Fried - July 6, 2022