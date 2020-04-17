Key Words: Democratic congresswoman as red states beat out blue ones for small-business aid: ‘I smell a rat’

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California highlights data showing coastal blue states mostly lagging red states in receiving loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. She says she’s “hard pressed not to think that this is political.”
