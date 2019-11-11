Key Words: Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend heckled off stage — by Trump supporters

Trump campaign senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle slammed a UCLA crowd Sunday for their lack of success with the opposite sex. Whether or not there were incels, or involuntarily celibates, in the audience didn’t matter. There was no salvaging her appearance at that point.
