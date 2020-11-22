Key Words: Donald Trump’s legal team has been a ‘national embarrassment,’ according to one loyal Trump supporter

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie unloaded on Donald Trump’s lawyers, telling ABC in an interview on Sunday that the president’s legal team has failed to provide evidence of fraud and it’s now is the time to think of the country first.
