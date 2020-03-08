Key Words: Elizabeth Warren draws cheers, jeers for her ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch

The Massachusetts senator joked that she was proud of the coalition she’s built comprising teachers, preschool teachers, middle-school teachers and teachers pets. She also boasted of having given a billionaire “a swirly” on live TV.
