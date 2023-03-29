The petition, created by the Future of Life Institute, warns that AI labs are ‘locked in an out-of-control race’ that could be dangerous to society.
Key Words: Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak are among those signing petition calling for halt to AI development - March 29, 2023