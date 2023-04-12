Twitter CEO Elon Musk told the BBC in a rambling impromptu interview on Wednesday that his six-month tenure at the helm has been a “quite a roller coaster,” but that the social-media company could become profitable within months.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Microsoft stock bounces after bullish Wedbush analyst boosts price target, citing positive cloud deal flow and momentum - April 12, 2023
- Cutera fires CEO David Mowry and Exec. Chair Daniel Plants for cause - April 12, 2023
- Need to Know: Mortgage rates are too high to move. Here are four stocks that benefit, according to a money manager. - April 12, 2023