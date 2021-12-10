Cathie Wood explained to Bloomberg TV that she is facing challenges in recent weeks, as her suite of technology-centric ETFs swoon.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ETF darling of 2020 is ‘going through a lot of soul-searching’ - December 10, 2021
- The Margin: These camels weren’t born with it: 43 animals disqualified from beauty pageant over botox, fillers - December 10, 2021
- The Margin: CEOs from Target, CVS and Walgreens ask Congress for help amid retail crime surge - December 10, 2021