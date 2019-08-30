Key Words: Ex-Canadian leader said in now-deleted tweet she hopes Hurricane Dorian makes ‘direct hit’ on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

A former Canadian prime minister said in a now-deleted tweet that she hoped Hurricane Dorian makes a “direct hit” on one of Florida’s most famous properties: President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
