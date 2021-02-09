In an interview with CNBC, CEO Alex Gorsky said mutations of the coronavirus will necessitate changes to vaccines, much like annual flu shots.
- Market Extra: Why remote work, schooling in rural America need Biden’s infrastructure plan - February 9, 2021
- Key Words: Expect to get COVID-19 shots for years to come, Johnson & Johnson CEO says - February 9, 2021
- Personal Finance Daily: How to make Black History Month a lifelong effort to learn and evolve and GameStop drama drives interest in financial literacy - February 9, 2021