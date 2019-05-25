Key Words: Facebook executive defends company’s approach to doctored Pelosi video: ‘We have acted’

The social-media company’s head of global policy management, Monika Bickert, defended the company’s approach to the posting and sharing on its platform of perniciously manipulated video footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Friday night conversation with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Here’s how stock-market bulls are adjusting to the threat of a protracted trade war - May 25, 2019
- Trump no longer pushing for trade deal on Japan visit: Fox News correspondent - May 25, 2019
- Trump to hold off on ‘pushing for a [trade] deal’ with Japan: Fox News correspondent - May 25, 2019