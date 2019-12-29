Salesforce founder rips Facebook and again calls for the social-network giant — which has been wracked by scandals in recent years — to be regulated or split up.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘Facebook is the new cigarettes for our society,’ Marc Benioff says, calling for regulation - December 29, 2019
- The Secure Act changes the way people will inherit money — are you hit by the new rules? - December 29, 2019
- The Margin: Obama’s favorite movies of 2019: ‘Little Women,’ ‘Parasite’ and 4 from Netflix - December 29, 2019