Key Words: Facebook’s Libra could be more dangerous than 9/11, congressman says

Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project got a second day of withering criticism on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, with one California congressman saying its potential dangers could be worse than the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
