Key Words: Facebook’s Zuckerberg target of ire as social-media users get to grips with algorithms

Focus group in Elkhart, Ind., includes woman who, when she learned how Facebook was serving her similar content based on prior clicks, got angry at Mark Zuckerberg. She wanted diversity of views, and Facebook was keeping her from it.
