Key Words: Fauci calls out Fox News, but says real ‘bad guy’ is coronavirus, not those with opposing views

Dr. Anthony Fauci criticized Fox News and attempted to downplay differences with White House coronavirus task force colleague Dr. Scott Atlas on Monday, saying the real enemy remains COVID-19.
