Key Words: Fauci calls pandemic his ‘worst nightmare,’ warns ‘it isn’t over yet’

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called the coronavirus pandemic his “worst nightmare,” and warned that while he’s confident a vaccine will be developed, the outbreak is far from over.
