Key Words: Fauci says he’s not surprised that Trump caught coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ’60 Minutes’ that he wasn’t surprised when President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, and said the White House has restricted his ability to speak with the media.
