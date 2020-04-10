Is the Fed’s massive coronavirus stimulus package helping the ultra-rich at the expense of ordinary American workers? That’s what Chamath Palihapitiya, chief executive of venture capital firm Social Capital, argued Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Fed should pay every American more, let hedge funds and billionaires ‘get wiped out,’ says Social Capital CEO - April 9, 2020
- Key Words: Bill O’Reilly plays down coronavirus deaths in chat with Sean Hannity: They were ‘on their last legs anyway’ - April 9, 2020
- Market Extra: Which stock markets and other asset trading exchanges are closed on Good Friday? Easter Monday? - April 9, 2020