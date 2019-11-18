Key Words: Former Trump ethics chief has a real problem with this presidential retweet

President Trump last month slammed his critics for invoking the emoluments clause after he floated the idea of hosting the next G-7 gathering at his Doral resort. “You people with this phony emoluments clause,” he said. “I would have given it for nothing. The Democrats went crazy, even though I would have done it for free.” He’s, once again, getting criticized.
