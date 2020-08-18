Key Words: Fox News host Chris Wallace: Michelle Obama ‘really flayed, sliced and diced’ President Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama shredded Donald Trump as “the wrong president for our country” in her speech Monday to the Democratic National Convention on Monday, saying “he has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. Chris Wallace says she nailed it.
