Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp tried her best to respond to Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday when he pressed her on the size of the president’s rally in Tulsa. But Wallace wasn’t having it.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stock futures rebound as global coronavirus cases continue to rise - June 21, 2020
- Key Words: Fox News host Chris Wallace: Trump campaign looks ‘silly’ for not owning up to Tulsa rally’s crowd size - June 21, 2020
- Key Words: Bolton calls Trump unfit for office, hopes he is ‘a one-term president’ - June 21, 2020