Key Words: Fox News op-ed slams Obamas for their $15 million ‘house of hypocrisy’

Carol Roth, host of “The Roth Effect” podcast, slammed Barack and Michelle Obama for the “house of hypocrisy” they reportedly bid some $15 million for in Martha’s Vineyard.
