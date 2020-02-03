Key Words: ‘Gamechanger’ — billionaire investor just got a lot less bullish on the market

Just last month, hedge-fund manager David Tepper said he loves “riding a horse that’s running,” in reference to his bullish stance on the market. He’s “long and will continue that way,” he said at the time. What a difference a global outbreak makes.
