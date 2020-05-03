Key Words: George W. Bush calls for unity, but President Trump’s not buying it

Former President George W. Bush is calling on Americans, in these divided times, to come together to fight the “shared threat” of the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump took exception to the video message.
