Billionaire Paul Singer of Elliott Management thinks that the market for equities has pretty much jumped the shark, in a Jan. 28 letter to clients, reported by Bloomberg on Friday.
- Key Words: ‘Head-smacking craziness’ has reached new heights in today’s markets, says hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer - February 27, 2021
- FBI said to have pinpointed possible suspect in death of Capitol Police officer - February 26, 2021
- FBI has pinpointed possible suspect in killing of Capitol Police’s Sicknick: report - February 26, 2021