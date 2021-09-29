Key Words: Here’s how natural-gas prices could surge to $12, says star commodity trader Mark Fisher

Natural-gas futures are seeing a historic surge, but the commodity could face another fresh burst higher if cold snaps occur early in the winter, jolting demand, says one trader
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Powell says high U.S. inflation could last into early next year due to shortages - September 29, 2021
- IPO Report: Warby Parker IPO: 5 things to know about the affordable-eyeglass maker now that it has gone public - September 29, 2021
- Gold futures settle at lowest price in almost 6 months - September 29, 2021