Blake Neff resigned from Fox News after a CNN investigation uncovered his racist and sexist posts on an online forum.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Here’s just one of the ‘deeply offensive’ comments that cost one of Tucker Carlson’s top writers his job - July 12, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: OPEC and allies set to ease oil output cuts, anticipating demand recovery - July 11, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you swim with Wall Street’s sharks - July 11, 2020