“The CFTC has been much faster to weigh in and offer guidance and thoughts…I think there’s been some criticism of the SEC, ” said Sydney Schaub, chief legal officer at crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer Gemini.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Here’s what leaders at Coinbase, FTX, BlockFi and other crypto companies are saying about regulation - September 17, 2021
- Where Should I Retire: We want to retire in the Carolinas or Virginias in a walkable town neither too large nor too small — where should we go? - September 17, 2021
- Idacorp boosts dividend by 5.6%, plans to keep raising dividends by 5% or more - September 17, 2021