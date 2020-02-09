Fifty years from now, Mitt Romney’s speech will ultimately emerge as the most important thing to come out of the impeachment of Donald Trump, according to Eliot A. Cohen, dean of the Johns Hopkins University SAIS and former State Department counselor under Condoleezza Rice.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Here’s why Mitt Romney’s ‘footprints’ will be the most important thing to come out of the impeachment of Donald Trump - February 9, 2020
- Cryptos: Bitcoin back above $10,000 for first time since September - February 9, 2020
- Key Words: U.S. should let coronavirus ‘rampage’ through China’s Communist Party, says hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass - February 9, 2020