Key Words: Here’s why one longtime market bull is keeping powder dry even with the Fed giving a green light to buy stocks

Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, has seen plenty over his long Wall Street career, but it appears as if the coronavirus outbreak, which he sees as the biggest risk to this bull market, has him a bit flummoxed.
