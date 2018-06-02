Key Words: Hillary Clinton’s ‘a**-covering’ on bin Laden raid ‘rattled’ Joe Biden, new book says

Hillary Clinton’s assertion on the 2016 campaign trail that she fully supported President Obama’s decision to order the Navy SEAL raid that ultimately killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden angered Vice President Joe Biden, a new book claims.
