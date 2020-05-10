Key Words: His fund is already up 34% this year, and there’s more to come if the stock market crashes like he’s predicting

On Feb. 27, Michael Gayed called for a double-digit drop on the S&P 500. He followed that prescient prediction up later in March with a forecast for a melt-up in stocks at the end of the month. He backed that outlook up in an interview on Bloomberg radio. If he’s got it right again, the pain is far from over for investors.
